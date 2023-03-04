SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors braved the cold and snow this morning, March 4, for the Tipperary Hill Shamrock Run!

It is s four mile run, or walk, through Tip Hill!

It is a fun and healthy way to kick off the St. Patrick’s Day season!

But for some, it is more than just a run.

“I’m running for my mom, it’s a foundation for my mom and we set it up in honor of her, but all of this is really for her and the last four miles is coming up and I’m a little sleep deprived,” said Ryan Hall, of Hug for Hope.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan was the emcee for the race!