SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve compiled a list of some events this weekend. These events are a great way to meet and support your fellow Syracuse residents.
Friday, February 11
Music
- Tom Chick at Trappers II at 6 p.m.
- Patrick Young at Hot House Brewing at 6 p.m.
- McArdell and Westers at Sharkey’s Bar and Grill at 6 p.m.
- Frank and Esce at Fast Eddies Bar and Grill at 7 p.m.
- Jocelyn and Chris at The 443 Social Club and Lounge at 7 p.m.
- TJ Sacco Band at Crossroads Tavern at 8 p.m.
- Mr. Monkey Duo at Asil’s Pub at 8 p.m.
- Beg, Steal, or Borrow w/s/g The Outcrops at Funk ‘n Waffles at 8 p.m.
Food and Drink
- Friday Night Flights at Epicuse at 5 p.m.
- Wine Pairing and Culinary Experience at Strigo Vineyards at 6 p.m.
Sports
- Oswego Women’s Ice Hockey vs. SUNY Canton at SUNY Oswego at 3 p.m.
- Cornell Women’s Ice Hockey vs. RPI at Cornell at 6 p.m.
- Syracuse University Women’s Lacrosse vs. Stanford at Syracuse at 6 p.m.
Entertainment
- Syracuse Auto Expo at The Oncenter at 4 p.m.
- Neon Dynasty Prerelease Weekend at Larger Than Life at 6 p.m.
- Bucket Head Film Fundraiser at Wunderbar at 8 p.m.
Saturday, February 12
Music
- Jackie and Dave of Grit N Grace at Abbott Farms at 1 p.m.
- Colin Aberdeen at Middle Ages Brewing at 6 p.m.
- Bill Ali at the Empire Syracuse Barbershop and Pub at 7 p.m.
- Affair to Remember with Ronnie Leigh at 443 Social Club at 7 p.m.
- Sydney Renae at The Westcott Theater at 8 p.m.
- The Shylocks at Rocky’s Pub at 8 p.m.
- DJ Wave at GILDED CLUB at 10 p.m.
Food and Drink
- Beer, Wine, and Chocolate Festival at Abbott Farms at 12 p.m.
- Limited Edition Beer Release and Pizza Party and Willow Rock Brewing Company at 3 p.m.
- CNY Brewfest at the Fairgrounds at 6 p.m.
- The Gilded Valentine’s Party at GILDED CLUB at 10 p.m.
Sports
- Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse vs. Holy Cross at Syracuse at 12:30 p.m.
Entertainment
- Cupid’s Bazaar at Aloft Syracuse at 11 a.m.
- Syracuse Auto Expo at The Oncenter at 12 p.m.
- Pitch Tournament at Rocky’s Pub at 12 p.m.
- Quarter Auction for Hungers for Hope at Elks Lodge at 1 p.m.
- Water-Marbling: Habotai Silk Scarf at Everson Museum of Art at 1:30 p.m.
- Valentine Character Meet and Greet at Sweet Dream Candy Shoppe at 3 p.m.
- Flirt with Fitness at Selfish Love Boutique at 4 p.m.
- Kamigawa Neon Dynasty Prerelease at Play the Game Read the Story at 4 p.m.
- 10 Awesome Little Gomes at Spaghetti Warehouse at 6 p.m.
- Karaoke at Wunderbar at 9 p.m.
Sunday, February 13
Music
- Nachos and Blancos at 443 Social Club at 1 p.m.
- Jazz Jam at Funk n Waffles at 3 p.m.
Food and Drink
- Pajamas and Cartoons at Three Lives at 10 a.m.
- Galentine’s Brunch at Anything But Beer at 12 p.m.
Sports
- Big Game Sunday at Shaughnessy’s Irish Pub at 5:30 p.m.
- Super Bowl Party! at TK Tavern at 6:30 p.m.
Entertainment
- Alien Opera House at 211 Catawba St. at 11 a.m.
- February Play Reading Group at Wunderbar at 11 a.m.
- Syracuse Auto Expo at The Oncenter at 12 p.m.
- Syracuse Smash at Larger than Life at 1 p.m.
- Stretching Boundaries: The Life Work of Sculptor Arlene Abend at Everson Museum of Art at 2 p.m.