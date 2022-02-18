SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for something to do in Syracuse this weekend? We’ve compiled a list of some events this weekend. These events are great ways to meet and support your fellow Syracuse residents.
Happening this whole weekend is the Syracuse Winterfest, returning after a pandemic pause. You can check out all of the events happening during the event here.
Friday, February 18
Music
- It’s a Party Fest 22′ at Alien Opera House at 3 p.m.
- Winterfest Kick-off Concert at Marriott Syracuse Downtown at 5 p.m.
- Joe Driscoll at Middle Ages at 6 p.m.
- Acoustica at the Brae Loch Inn at 6 p.m.
- Frank & Esce (Joe Esce’s Birthday Bash) at Limp Lizard at 7:30 p.m.
- Bill Ali at Angry Garlic at 9 p.m.
- DJ X at Gilded Club at 10 p.m.
Food and Drink
- Friday Night Flights at Epicuse at 5 p.m.
- Friday Fish Dinner Benefit at Manlius American Legion at 5:00 p.m.
- Chicken Riggies and Cannoli Take Home Meal at Vince’s Gourmet Imports at 5:30 p.m.
- Haddock Dinner at Elks Lodge at 5:30 p.m.
Sports
- Syracuse Open Dart Tournament at Ramada by Wyndham at 12 p.m.
- Ithaca Women’s Basketball vs. Bard College at Ithaca College at 5:30 p.m.
- Syracuse Crunch vs. Laval Rocket at The War Memorial at 7 p.m.
- Oswego Men’s Basketball vs. SUNY Brockport at SUNY Oswego at 7:30 p.m.
Entertainment
- FLX Mini-Con at JB Toys and Games at 4 p.m.
- Family Movie Night at ESM High School Auditorium at 6 p.m.
- Syracuse Sucker Punch: Free Play Friday at Microgame Play and Trade at 6 p.m.
- Syracuse Comedy Night at Buried Acorn Brewing Company at 7p.m.
- Waterfront Fireworks at Aloft Syracuse Inner Harbor at 7:30 p.m.
- Silent Sky at CNY Playhouse at 8 p.m.
Saturday, February 19
Music
- Two Cranks at Stinger’s Pizza Pub at 6 p.m.
- Equilux at Middle Ages Brewing Company at 6 p.m.
- 70’s and 80’s Party at the Wild Horse Bar and Grill at 8 p.m.
- The Shylock’s at Shifty’s Bar and Grill at 8 p.m.
- Flatlined at the Gas Pump Tavern at 9:30 p.m.
Food and Drink
- 2022 Winterfest: Sangria Mix-off at Marriott Syracuse Downtown at 12 p.m.
- Brews, Birds, and Bands Winter Festival at Meier’s Creek Brewing at 12 p.m.
- Pasta Making for Families at the Everson Museum of Art at 2 p.m.
Sports
- Syracuse Open Dart Tournament at Ramada by Wyndham at 9:30 a.m.
- Fools RUSH in Matchplay Pinball Tournament at 11 a.m. at Skill Shot Arcade
- Syracuse Men’s Basketball vs. Boston College at the Carrier Dome at 12 p.m.
Entertainment
- Urban Sketchers at the Regional Market at 10 a.m.
- Crafted Underground Series at the McCarthy Mercantile at 12 p.m.
- DTF at Wunderbar at 7 p.m.
- Silent Sky at CNY Playhouse at 8 p.m.
Sunday, February 20
Music
- Jess Novak and Ben Wayne at Brian’s Landing at 11:30 a.m.
- Open Mic Night with Pat Tato at Funk ‘n Waffles at 6 p.m.
- Nickelodeon’s Jojo Siwa at The Oncenter at 7 p.m.
Food and Drink
- Mattydale FD Pancake Breakfast at Mattydale Fire Department at 8 a.m.
- Valentine’s Brunch at Tigris Shriners at 11 a.m.
- Syracuse Winterfest’s Chili Cook-Off at Marriott Syracuse Downtown at 12 p.m.
- Syracuse Winterfest’s Beer Tasting at Marriott Syracuse Downtown at 12 p.m.
Sports
- Syracuse Open Dart Tournament at Ramada by Wyndham at 10:30 a.m.
- Syracuse Winterfest’s Human Dogsled Race at the Inner Harbor at 11 a.m.
- Syracuse Winterfest’s Cornhole Tournament at 11 a.m.
- Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse vs. Maryland with Gait and Rowan Jersey Retirement at the Carrier Dome at 12 p.m.
- Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse vs. Stoney Brook at the Carrier Dome at 4 p.m.
Entertainment
- Onondaga Numismatic Association Coin and Currency Show at the Holiday Inn at 10 a.m.
- Carpet of Nations at Salt City Market at 1 p.m.
- Silent Sky at CNY Playhouse at 2 p.m.
- Magnum Opus at the Museum of Intrigue at 6:30 p.m.
- POP ART at Wunderbar at 8 p.m.