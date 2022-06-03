SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With summer pretty much here, we’re seeing more events in Central New York than ever before. If you’re looking for a way to enjoy the weekend weather or just want to get out of the house, check some of them out! They’re a great way to meet new people and support your fellow Syracusans.
This weekend, the extremely popular Taste of Syracuse event returns after being cancelled in 2021. There’s also Oz-Stravaganza, the world’s largest and longest running Wizard of Oz themed festival… and a whole lot more, too!
Friday, June 3
Music
- Chris Eves and the New Normal at the Taste of Syracuse at 5 p.m.
- The Malcontents at the Taste of Syracuse at 5 p.m.
- Cosmic Giant at Trapper’s II from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- The Jess Novak Band at the Taste of Syracuse at 6 p.m.
- Dangerous Type at the Taste of Syracuse at 7:20 p.m.
- Paul Celebrates Sir Paul at Kitty Hoyne’s at 8 p.m.
- Dirtroad Ruckus Trio at Angry Garlic from 9 p.m. to midnight
Food and Drink
- The Taste of Syracuse in and around Clinton Square from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Food Truck Fridays at the Everson Museum of Art from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Friday Night Flights at Epicuse from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Food Truck and Live Music at Willow Rock Brewing Company from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Entertainment
- Oz-Stravaganza 2022 in Chittenango from 1 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday
- An Evening with an Original Munchkin Actress at First Presbyterian Church of Chittenango at 6 p.m.
- Minoa Fire Department Field Days from 6 p.m. to midnight
- Homebrewed Comedy at Buried Acorn Brewing Company from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- What’s Your Story? at Wunderbar from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Fuego Fridays at Dominique’s Dance Creations from 8 p.m. to midnight
- Karaoke at Wunderbar from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Community
- Mattydale Community Yard Sales from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Syracuse Wear Orange at Beard Park from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday Evening Wildlife Walks at Beaver Lake Nature Center at 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
Music
- Kid Roscoe at Taste of Syracuse from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Nanni at TGI Fridays in Destiny USA from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Keep Up Unplugged at A.W. Wander from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Dunes & The Del-Tunes at Minoa Firemen’s Field Days from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sir Paul McCartney at the JMA Wireless Dome at 8 p.m.
Food and Drink
- The Taste of Syracuse in and around Clinton Square from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Food Truck Saturday Pop-up at Aloft Syracuse Inner Harbor from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sports
- CNY Regional Weightlifting Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Family Fishing Day at Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Paige’s Butterfly Run starting at the James M. Hanley Federal Building from 7 a.m. to noon
Entertainment
- Syracuse Sports Card and Memorabilia Show Ramada Carrier Circle from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 2nd Annual Outdoor Summer Festival at Greystone Castle from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Roxie’s Fun Fair at Roxboro Road Elementary from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oz-Stravaganza 2022 in Chittenango from 1 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday
- Minoa Fire Department Field Days from 1 p.m. to midnight
- Opening Reception for Gabriel García Román: Queer Icons ArtRage Gallery from 6 p.m to 8 p.m.
- Gaymer Night at Wunderbar from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Community
- Mattydale Community Yard Sales from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oneida Indian Nation Summertime Craft Fair at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Second Annual Plant Swap at the Eastwood Community Garden from 10 a.m. to noon
- Sandwich Saturday #IfWeEatTheyEat at Lincoln Middle School at 10 a.m.
- Habitat Restoration Event at the Onondaga Lake Clean Up Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to noon
Sunday, June 5
Music
- Walking Buddy at Limp Lizard West Parking Lot Party from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Patrick Young at TK Tavern from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- SIRSY at Middle Ages Loading Dock from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bright Eyes with Alex G at Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards at 7 p.m.
Food and Drink
- Limp Lizard and Friends Parking Lot Party from noon to 9 p.m.
- Pulled Pork Dinner Sale at Marcellus Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sports
Entertainment
- Cars & Coffee at A&K Eurowerx from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- 2nd Annual Outdoor Summer Festival at Greystone Castle from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- SUNDAY IS A DRAG brunch: Broadway Theme from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oz-Stravaganza 2022 in Chittenango from 1 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday
- 2022 Eastwood Grizzlies Kickoff Cookout at Norwood Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Queer Comedy Queens at Syracuse Funny Bone at 4 p.m.
Community
- “Flags Of Our Heroes” Ceremony by Honor Flight Syracuse at the War Memorial at 1 p.m.
- Auditions for Spacebar: A Broadway Play at CNY Playhouse at 7 p.m.