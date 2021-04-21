Thinking about becoming a volunteer firefighter? Now’s your chance to learn more

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As part of a statewide effort to increase volunteer firefighters in New York, the 11th Annual RecruitNY campaign will kick off with a press conference Wednesday, April 21 at 10 a.m. in Cicero. Similar events are happening at firehouses across the state.

The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) says the past several years have been challenging for volunteer fire departments throughout the state. They say many are faced with decreased membership and increased call volume – which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This RecruitNY Weekend (April 24-25), firehouses across New York State have organized virtual open houses and, where possible, will open their doors to the public to attract new volunteers.

Representatives from the FASNY, local government officials and West Crescent volunteer firefighters will hold a news conference to outline the events taking place during RecruitNY weekend and how residents can volunteer. For a list of fire departments participating in RecruitNY Weekend visit the RecruitNY website.