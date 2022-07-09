SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– If you are looking for ways to help the community, but are not quite sure how, or maybe you don’t want to spend too much money but still wish to lend a hand. Here are a few local charities that could benefit through your generosity

Paws of CNY Inc.

This charity aims to help those struggling, physically or mentally, by aligning them with a temporary furry friend.

According to Paws of CNY Inc’s official homepage, the goal for this nonprofit organization is to provide pet-assisted wellness services to hospitals, nursing homes, schools, colleges, libraries, airport travelers, and community partners in all of CNY.

If you wish to become a member of the organization, the site does list that members who wish to sign their domesticated pet up for this program, they must be well-mannered and well-behaved for pet therapy certification.

Dogs and cats can become a pet therapist, you can learn more and donate by visiting their website.

Hope for Children

Hope for Children aims to help children and adults who have fallen victim to physical and/or sexual abuse.

According to Hope for Children’s official website, their mission is to help those victims by providing them with access to effective legal, medical and mental health expertise, and ensure that involved officials use all appropriate resources available.

To learn more about the organization, visit their website, you can also choose to either donate or sponsor a child through the website as well.

Assumption Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen

The Assumption Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen has been helping to prevent hunger in the Syracuse area for over a 100 years. The program started in the 1860’s as a soup kitchen created by the Franciscan Sisters of the Infant Child Jesus and didn’t officially become an assumption food pantry until the 1970’s.

The program offers a free lunch to whoever shows up, you do not need to be a part of the community to receive a lunch. No questions will be asked to those who come.

For those who wish to participate in the food pantry, you must bring the following:

Photo identification

Proof of address – Mail of any sort (eg. Utility or Phone Bill)

Proof for everyone in his or her household (eg. Benefit Card, Health Insurance Card, Report Card, Birth Certificate)

Eligible households will receive a supplement of food twice a month.

If you wish to donate, you can visit their website, and if you wish to donate food to the pantry, the organization asks for the food to not be expired.

Make-a-Wish Foundation of CNY

This organization was founded in 1985 and is centered around helping grant the wishes for children who are suffering from life-threatening medical conditions.

According to Charitynavigator.org, the Make-a-Wish Foundation of CNY has been able to grant nearly 1,400 wishes.

Through this program, children suffering from these medical conditions, are granted a wish in hopes to help them gain hope, strength, and joy as they continue their journey.

To learn how you can donate, or for more information, click here.

Alzheimer’s Association

This organization offers different ways in which people can help. You can donate, participate in an event, or become a sponsor.

According to alz.org, their mission is to create a world in which eliminated Alzheimer’s and dementia. They are hoping to accelerate global research, educate people on risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

All money raised is used for research into both Alzheimer’s and dementia, alz.org states.

If you wish to donate or learn how you can participate in a event happening in CNY, click here.

GiGi’s Playhouse

According to gigisplayhouse.org, the program opened their doors in November of 2012, making them the 12 playhouse to open nationally.

Their mission is to change the way that the world views Down syndrome. They help by, “delivering free educational, therapeutic-based and career development programs for individuals with Down syndrome, their families and the community, through a replicable playhouse mode,” gigisplayhouse.org explains.

For more information or to donate, visit GiGi’s Playhouse official website.

These are only a few organizations located within CNY you can donate to or volunteer for. There is an abundance of local charities and organizations in which you can help out. For a list of other charities and non-profits in the local area, you can visit greatnonprofits.org.