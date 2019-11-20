Syracuse Police now handling the investigation into an antisemitic email sent to a Syracuse University professor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police are now investigating a third case of racism at Syracuse University. This time it was an antisemitic email sent to a professor.

An anonymous sender emailed Genevieve Garcia de Mueller, an assistant professor of writing and rhetoric.

The e-mail contained the subject line “jew”, followed by “get in the oven where you belong.”

The post also contained a derogatory term used to describe Jewish people.

There are no suspects at this time.

Over the last 24 hours, a joint task force, consisting of officers from the Syracuse Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New York State Police and the Department of Public Safety, has been actively investigating an email threat made against a faculty member. The threat contained anti-Semitic language and was threatening in nature. It was first reported to the Department of Public Safety yesterday morning; the threat was then directed to the Syracuse Police Department, who is the lead agency on the investigation.

At this time, there are no suspects and no additional information available. Syracuse University Department of Public Safety

Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.

More from NewsChannel 9: