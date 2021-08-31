Third Eye Blind cancels fair performance, slot replaced by ‘The Roots’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Third Eye Blind has had to cancel their performance that was slated for Thursday, September 2.
The show would have been the band’s debut at the fair, but they have had to cancel due to unknown reasons. The fair announced the sudden cancellation in a tweet on Tuesday.
The fair will replace the concert with a performance from “The Roots” at 8 p.m. on September 2 at the Chevy Park Stage.
A list of the remaining concerts can be found below.
- August 31
- Halestorm, 8 p.m. at Chevy Park Stage
- September 1
- Sheena Easton, 2 p.m. at Chevy Court
- Sydney Irving & The Mojo, 2 p.m. at Chevy Park Stage
- Blue Oyster Cult, 7 p.m. at Chevy Court
- Nelly, 8 p.m. Chevy Park Stage
- September 2
- Brownskin Band, 2 p.m. Chevy Park Stage
- Beetlecuse, 2 p.m. at Chevy Court
- The Roots, 8 p.m. at Chevy Park Stage
- Starship w/Mickey Thomas, 7 p.m. at Chevy Court
- September 3
- Uncle Kracker, 2 p.m. Chevy Court
- Dark Hollow, 2 p.m. at Chevy park Stage
- Blues Traveler, 7 p.m. at Chevy Court
- AJR, 8 p.m. at Chevy Park Stage
- September 4
- Cold War Kids, 2 p.m. at Chevy Park Stage
- YG, 8 p.m. at Chevy Park Stage
- September 5
- Jesse McCartney, 2 p.m. at Chevy Park Stage
- The Mavericks, 7 p.m. at Chevy Court
- Sleepy Hallow, 8 p.m. at Chevy Park Stage
- September 6
- The Ripcords, 12 p.m. at Chevy Court
- Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, 1 p.m. at Chevy Park Stage
- Cheap Trick, 7 p.m. at Chevy Park Stage
- Resurrection, 7 p.m. at Chevy Court