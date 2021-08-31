Third Eye Blind cancels fair performance, slot replaced by ‘The Roots’

FILE – This Dec. 8, 2018 file photo shows Kryz Reid, from left, Alex Kopp, Stephan Jenkins and Brad Hargreaves of Third Eye Blind performing at the 2018 KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas in Inglewood, Calif. Rock band Third Eye Blind pride themselves on never canceling a tour, but with the growing coronavirus, the musicians may have to do something they thought they would never do. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Third Eye Blind has had to cancel their performance that was slated for Thursday, September 2.

The show would have been the band’s debut at the fair, but they have had to cancel due to unknown reasons. The fair announced the sudden cancellation in a tweet on Tuesday.

CONCERT CHANGE: Third Eye Blind has had to cancel their appearance at the Fair. We are so fortunate to be able to bring The Roots back to the Fair! They'll take the Chevy Park stage at 8 p.m. Thursday, September 2. pic.twitter.com/atr6FJ7D0a — New York State Fair (@NYSFair) August 31, 2021

The fair will replace the concert with a performance from “The Roots” at 8 p.m. on September 2 at the Chevy Park Stage.

