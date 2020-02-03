Third Onondaga Lake Parkway open house on Monday night

LIVERPOOL, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The third of six open houses about the safety of Onondaga Lake Parkway will take place on Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Liverpool Public Library.
These meetings coming after the state transportation department shared plans with the public last November to improve safety on the road. Proposed changes include bringing a part of the parkway down to one lane each way, lowering the speed limit to 45 miles an hour year-round, and adding more signage.
