SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are looking for information after a man was shot Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of Hoefler Street near Burnet Park for a shooting call shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday.

They found a 37-year-old man shot in the leg. The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he is expected to survive.

This is the third shooting police responded to in Syracuse over the weekend.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired near Clary Middle School Saturday night and three people were injured Sunday morning in a shooting in Clinton Square.

All three incidents are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.​​​