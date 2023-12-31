SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Even though the calendar told us winter was beginning in December, it certainly has not looked or felt like it.

Persistent warmth a key feature of December

December 2023 will go down in the record books as the second warmest December on record in Syracuse. The average temperature for the month was 38.7 degrees. This is about 8 degrees above normal.

Persistent, unseasonable warmth aided in getting us the second warmest December status. There wasn’t even a single day where the high dropped below freezing. Twenty-three days featured above average highs in December, and all but four nights had unseasonably warm low temperatures. There were five days that we reached 50 degrees or better.

In fact, the first time this season we even had a low of 20 degrees or colder was on December 21. The average date of our first low of 20 degrees or colder is November 24. The latest in the season it has taken to drop into the teens for the first time is January 3, back in 2016. Interestingly enough, this occurred just after the warmest December on record in Syracuse which was in 2015.

Winter off to a wet, not snowy start

Winter enthusiasts were not treated to much snow in December across central New York. Instead, precipitation has largely fallen as rain.

A whopping 1.59 inches of rain fell on December 18 alone in Syracuse, with parts of the region picking up over two and even three inches, which led to some flooding. Total precipitation for the month came in at 5.14 inches, which is 1.86 inches above normal. It was the 5th wettest December.

In Syracuse, we picked up just under 5 inches of snow in December. In an average December, we see just under 31 inches of snow.

Given the lack of snow, December 2023 was the 2nd lowest snow total for the final month of the year since 1949, when records began at the Syracuse airport.