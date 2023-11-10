'This is truly heart breaking': The Clam Bar announces it's closing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After serving the Central New York community for almost 60 years, the iconic seafood restaurant in North Syracuse, The Clam Bar, has announced they are closing.

Owners Ed and Christa Nyce announced on Facebook that after 11 years of working and making it through the pandemic, they had to announce the “truly heartbreaking” news that they are closing the restaurant.

“Ed and I waited till the last minute in hopes of a miracle. This is, by no means, the outcome we wanted. We worked so hard to keep the restaurant open, but it is just not possible any longer,” stated Christa Nyce on Facebook.

The Clam Bar has been an “icon in North Syracuse since 1965” and has been voted several times as the Table Hopping’s “Best Seafood.” Ed and Christa Nyce took over the restaurant that the Bertsch family ran for almost 22 years in 2012.

Courtesy of The Clam Bar

Known as “the biggest little place in Syracuse,” the Clam Bar thanked its staff and the community for supporting them through the years.

“Thank you to our loyal staff that, not only became our friends, but our family as well. You will all be missed. We love you. Our customers are the best around, and why we fought to keep open. Thank you for supporting us all these years,” stated Ed and Christa Nyce.

According to the Clam Bar, Sunday, Nov. 12 will be its last day open.