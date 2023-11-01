SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Despite ending on a chilly note, the month of October will still go down in the record books as one of the warmest on record in Syracuse.

Persistent and record-setting warmth

The average temperature for the month was 56.7 degrees. That is a remarkable 5.4 degrees above average.

We started the month on an unseasonably warm note with seven straight days of above average temperatures, including four days in the 80s.

On two of those days—October 4 and 5—one new record was set, and another tied. On October 4, the high was 89 degrees, shattering the old record high for the day of 84 set back in 2017 and making it the warmest October day on record. On October 5, the high of 85 tied the existing record set back in 2007.

We then cooled off and spent most of the month in the 50s and 60s before yet another warm-up toward the end of October.

A four-day stretch of highs in the 70s from the 24th through the 27th helped secure our spot as the sixth warmest October on record in Syracuse.

Drier than average, despite those wet weekends

The rainfall total for the month of October came in at 2.47 inches which is 1.42 inches below average. We also ended the month with a trace of snow on Halloween.

The drier than average month comes even though we did not have a single completely dry weekend in October. You have to go back to the weekend of September 30-October 1 to find a dry Saturday and Sunday together.

Even with all those weekend days we were dodging raindrops trying to get outdoor activities in, daily rainfall amounts were not significant. The most rain in a single day fell on October 20, with a total of 0.58 inches.