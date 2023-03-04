SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Spring is right around the corner, and you might just be getting the urge to get out of town!

If you’re a low-key or outdoorsy kind of person, you’ll want to be at the New York State Fairgrounds this weekend for the CNY RV and Camping Show!

It’s in the Center of Progress Building, the Expo Center, Horticulture and Science and Industry Buildings.

Show times:

Friday, Mar 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday Mar 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday Mar 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Admission:

Adults All Show Pass: Thursday $6, Fri. & Sat. $12, Sunday $10

Kids under 16 are FREE

“This year is going good, it’s really picking up nicely people are starting to see some spring, not today but people are starting to see some spring in the air and they’re starting to feel it,” said Sales Consultant, Karl Lawton.

You will be able to find campers, motor homes and other camping related products.