Thomas Babilon announces run for Syracuse Mayor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A second Republican candidate has announced his campaign for the City of Syracuse Mayoral race.

Thomas Babilon is a licensed attorney who’s been practicing law for 18 years focusing on municipal law, economic development, labor and employment relations, criminal defense and family law. Babilon has also served as an Assistant Corporation Counsel for the City of Syracuse for nearly 10 years. He’s been a Syracuse resident for 17 years.

Babilon will face Janet Burman, who is already endorsed by the Syracuse Republican Committee, in a Republican Primary for the GOP slot on the November ballot.

A Democratic Primary will also take place against the Democratic Committee’s pick Michael Greene and Khalid Bey.

Mayor Walsh also kicked off his campaign for re-election on Monday. Walsh has received the endorsement of the Independence Party.