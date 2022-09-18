LACONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite being born without a right hand, Thomas Reff has adapted and excelled in kinds of sports. At a young age, however, he fell in love with soccer.

“There’s just something beautiful about how anybody can do it,” he said, “I remember I would watch tournaments and say oh there are people from Japan and people from England playing, and people from my hometown who play.”

He grew up in Sandy Creek. A village of 650 and a graduating class of only 54. There he played soccer and kicked for the football team, but after he graduated from high school he began playing soccer for the New York City Amputee team.

“It’s great because I’m not different there,” he said, ‘I’m not the kid with the disability or the amputation everybody is in the same boat and we all get to play.”

Reff said he joked around with his New York City teammates about being called up to the national team but recently it became a reality.

“I was at work one day and they called me up and said one of the goalkeepers was injured and we need you to come up,” he explained, “I was like, wow, that’s something I never could have dreamed of in my life.”

He now will join the team as they prepare to head to Istanbul, Turkey for the Amputee World Cup. For someone who grew up in a small town playing in a stadium that holds 70,000 people is going to be quite the change.

“I think the most people I’ve played in before this has been 100,” he said, “I know we recently went to times square and there were a couple hundred there and now going in front of thousands it’s a whole different balgame. I can’t even wrap my head around that.”

But he said that no matter how many people are in the stands, he knows that he can find comfort on the field and inspire others to do the same.

“Up until four months ago I had never heard of this,” he said, “I had played regular sports and everybody accepted me I proved that I was good enough to be out there, Just go out there work as hard as you can and just enjoy it.”

“You’re not any different once the whistle blows.”