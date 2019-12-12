Thomas Rhett and his ‘Center Point Road’ tour is coming to Central New York

ONONDAGA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — The Saint Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has been a popular destination for country music acts, and now Thomas Rhett will be the next country star to make a stop to The Amp in 2020.

Thomas Rhett’s “Center Point Road” tour brings together Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Hardy on June 11. This will be Thomas Rhett’s first performance at The Amp.

Ticket information for the show has not been announced yet.

To see what other shows are coming to The Amp in 2020 click here.

