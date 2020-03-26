Live Now
Newsmakers with Dan Cummings; talking coronavirus and the impact on the health care system
Thomas Rhett concert rescheduled for August

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Thomas Rhett

ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 23: American country singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett performs with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders during a halftime show as the Dallas Cowboyst take on the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Live Nation announced a new date for the Thomas Rhett concert at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.

The concert was originally slated for Thursday, June 11. It is now rescheduled for Thursday, August 6.

Tickets for the June 11 concert will be honored for the rescheduled date.

If you have any questions, please reach out to the company where your tickets were purchased.

