Thomas Rhett concert rescheduled for August

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Live Nation announced a new date for the Thomas Rhett concert at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.
The concert was originally slated for Thursday, June 11. It is now rescheduled for Thursday, August 6.
Tickets for the June 11 concert will be honored for the rescheduled date.
If you have any questions, please reach out to the company where your tickets were purchased.
