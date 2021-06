SYRACUSE. N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Anyone who was able to get their hands on a voucher for participating restaurants in Onondaga County is reminded that they need to redeem them by this Wednesday, June 23.

County Executive Ryan McMahon opened up a second phase of the gift card matching program earlier this month. Within minutes, the program was sold out as $100,000 worth of vouchers were snatched up.

McMahon is planning on opening another round later this summer.