Thousands of shoes donated to Rescue Mission

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ralph Rotella is back at it again this year, donating thousands of pairs of shoes to the Rescue Mission in Syracuse.

Rotella owns Discount Shoe Repair Shop and for nearly a decade, he has donated shoes to those in need.

Last year, he collected 18,000 pairs, and this year, he exceeded his goal again, donating 20,000 pairs for the year 2020.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’m, I’m so happy that I can give something to somebody,” Rotella said.

The Rescue Mission stopped by Rotella’s shop Wednesday morning to pick up the donation.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected