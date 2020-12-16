Thousands of shoes donated to Rescue Mission

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ralph Rotella is back at it again this year, donating thousands of pairs of shoes to the Rescue Mission in Syracuse.

Rotella owns Discount Shoe Repair Shop and for nearly a decade, he has donated shoes to those in need.

Last year, he collected 18,000 pairs, and this year, he exceeded his goal again, donating 20,000 pairs for the year 2020.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’m, I’m so happy that I can give something to somebody,” Rotella said.

The Rescue Mission stopped by Rotella’s shop Wednesday morning to pick up the donation.