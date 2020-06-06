Thousands expected at Black Lives Matter protest in Syracuse Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple streets in downtown Syracuse will be closed Saturday, in anticipation of thousands of people that will participate in the Black Lives Matter protest.

To ensure it is safe for the crowd of possibly 2,000 people, Syracuse Police say it will be all hands on deck. City police will be joined by sheriff’s deputies, state police, town and village police and the 911 center will be fully staffed.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said they are in the mindset that anything can happen, but they are hoping for the best.

“It will be all hands on deck for the Syracuse Police Department,” Police Chief Kenton Buckner said. “We will have those officers on a “A” and “B” schedule to cover the 24 hours, and then we have all of our state, county, towns and villages, and then all of the other agencies that I mention will be part of that.”

“We’re as well prepared as we can be,” Mayor Walsh said. “And again, we have no indication that things will go badly, but we need to be prepared for them. Other than the unknown, I think we’ve covered all of our bases.”

Demonstrations this week have attracted peaceful protestors, many are young people representing diverse backgrounds.

Pastor Daren Jaime of The People’s A.M.E. Zion Church said, “It’s not just a particular demographic. It’s our whole community. It’s not just Blacks, it’s Whites, it’s Hispanics, it’s Asians, it’s Indians, and people are saying enough is enough.”

The City of Syracuse is closing off several streets Saturday in preparation for the protests. Most of the road closures are around the Public Safety Building and City Hall.

For a full list of the roads that will be closed for Saturday’s protests, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9