Thousands line up in DeWitt for Pizze Fritte causing traffic backups

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Traffic is backed up on Erie Boulevard East and Bridge Street, waiting in line for some sweet Pizze Fritte.

The view from the top of our live truck.



Hundreds of cars have lined up for The Villa Pizze Fritte.



It’s hard to send tweets because of all the people. #LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/PD1HPeGVXz — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) April 24, 2020

The mobile Pizze Fritte stand will be at this location off of Bridge Street in DeWitt until 8 p.m. Friday

If you miss out Friday, you can try again between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Workers will be wearing gloves and masks, following all of the CDC’s recommended best practices. They’ll take your order at your vehicle, and bring the Pizze Frittes right to your car window.