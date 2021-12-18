Thousands of Central New York Veterans honored this year through Wreaths Across America

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Fifty years ago this month, Richard Sapp returned home from the Vietnam War to a less than warm welcome.

“It wasn’t pleasant, but I did get to come home… a lot of people that served in Vietnam didn’t get a chance to come home,” Sapp said.

It wasn’t until this summer that Sapp received the warm welcome he so deserved at the Wreaths Across America welcome home ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery in Syracuse. Sapp and a handful of other Vietnam Vets were given a 50th-anniversary pin in honor of their service.

“It was the first time I’d ever been honored in that way.” Richard sapp said

Fast forward four months, and now Sapp is extending the honor to other Veterans through the Wreaths Across America annual wreath-laying event.

“I thought this would be an opportunity to give back just a little bit,” he said.

Sapp joined millions of other volunteers across the country to lay wreaths on the graves of our fallen heroes to celebrate National Wreaths Across America Day.

“We take a wreath, and we take it to a Veterans grave, we say their name out loud, so they are never forgotten, and we place a wreath in honor of their service to the United States,” said location coordinator Kathryn Woods.

“To be able to come out here today and lay a wreath at someone’s gravesite is just a little bit of a way to say thank you,” Sapp said.

A small gesture that’s making a large impact to ensure no Veteran is ever forgotten and helping to carry on the organization’s mission to always remember the fallen, honor those that have served, and teach the next generation the value of both.