Thousands of families receive gifts, meals at Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands of families and children are stopped by the Oncenter on Wednesday for the Salvation Army Christmas Bureau’s annual Distribution Day.

Children getting gifts that may otherwise go without and parents getting meals that will last them a full week.

This is a huge undertaking that takes months to plan and it’s not just the gifts. Families are also getting some food, which is something they are grateful for.

“It’s great, it’s awesome. It makes me feel good in a way where I don’t feel stressed out knowing that they won’t have anything, you know? I just want them to be happy,” said Nicole Lopez, a mother of three.

For some, the food and presents are a help, but for many, the love and support they get on this day is their greatest gift.

“Always just be grateful for what we have and that’s it. We love each other, we have each other and that’s the importance for holidays,” Lopez said.

