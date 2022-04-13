SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Race fans are gearing up for the return of Monster Jam this weekend at the Carrier Dome. The popular event will bring in tens of thousands of fans, one of the biggest events since the start of the pandemic.

Come this Saturday, the Carrier Dome will be packed with fans waiting to see their favorite drivers go head-to-head. Monster Jam will also be celebrating its their 30th anniversary this year.

But before you head inside, there are some things you need to know.

“There’s not a Friday Pit Party. So on Saturday the doors open at 1:30 for a VIP Pit experience, at 2:30 the doors open to the public. We’ll start all of our normal shuttles and everything from our lots at Skytop and Manly,” says Pete Sala, Dome Managing Director and Syracuse University Vice President and Chief Facilities Officer.

Lots have already been sold out on the west side of campus. If you don’t have a parking pass, fans can go to Manly or Skytop, and take the shuttle.

“Anyone from 2:30 on is allowed to come in if they haven’t already pre-purchased a pit pass. Pit passes are $20.00 a piece and you can buy them when you come in the venue,” says Sala.

Fans will be allowed to go down to the floor and talk to drivers, get autographs. Currently, the crowd size for Monster Jam is a little less than it was for the SU Duke game. So far, they’ve sold around 25,000 tickets, but are hoping to sell over 30,000.

“We always try to get folks here early so again you can come in and experience the venue and actually buy pit passes if you want to come in before 5:30 and go down onto the floor. The show starts at 7:00,” says Sala.

Giving people the opportunity to be at the dome all day and experience the entire event, and when it comes to COVID-19 protocols.

Sala added, “The promoter of Monster Jam is working under the same protocols we are which is not requiring anything at the gate, no proof of vaccination and no masks.”

The dome still encourages people to wear a face mask.

Click here for more details on Monster Jam tickets.