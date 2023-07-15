FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — More Fort Drum soldiers are heading overseas.

The 10th Mountain Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Commandos” cased the unit colors on July 14 during a ceremony at Fort Drum’s Memorial Park.

This ceremony symbolized the Brigade’s upcoming deployment to the Middle East.

Fort Drum Acting Senior Commander Colonel Matthew Braman led the ceremony where he delivered remarks to the departing troops.

“It’s significant for the soldiers and their families, for the 10th Mountain Division and for the United States Army, because once again, we’re called to lead the way and start another climb to glory,” Col. Braman said at the ceremony.

Roughly 2,500 soldiers will be on this 10-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The brigade will mainly serve in Iraq and Syria, which continue to be active combat zones.

“This isn’t training, this isn’t assure and deter, this is a combat deployment,” Col. Braman expressed. “The Commandos will be the only brigade in the army deployed in this capacity.”

However, this isn’t the first time the 10th Mountain Division has been deployed to this area.

Its 1st Brigade Combat Team recently returned from an extensive deployment in support of U.S. Central Command in late 2022.

But Col. Braman spoke after the ceremony and said the 2nd Brigade Combat Team is the perfect group of soldiers for the upcoming mission.

“The Division has maintained a presence in U.S. Central Command, really since the Army downsized from its largest amount of folks that were operating in that area,” he explained. “This unit has been given the task to continue to have the capability to serve in that.”

He added, “They’re well-trained, they’ve been there before. We have the resiliency in this division and they’re going to succeed.”

But as many soldiers are leaving family members behind, Col. Braman assured that Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division have their back.

“Their families are going to be taken care of while they’re back here. They have nothing to worry about while they’re gone. Which makes them able to focus on their mission and get home here shortly,” he expressed.

The 2nd Brigade Combat Team is expected to depart for the Middle East in the remaining weeks of July.