Thousands of gallons of milk spill after truck crashes in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tractor trailer carrying 7,200 gallons of milk overturned on Interstate 81 on Sunday afternoon.

State Police say Seth Eaton, of McGraw, was driving the Freightliner when he noticed a car parked on the shoulder of Exit 37 at Sandy Creek. Eaton overcorrected to avoid the car and lost control of the truck.

Eaton was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours while crews cleared the road. State police, DEC and HAZMAT assisted in the cleanup.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9