SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands of letters written to Santa were delivered to the North Pole on December 9, to help grant wishes to children fighting illnesses. It’s all part of Binghamton University Wishmakers on Campus letter campaign.

Santa’s to-do-list just got much bigger and longer, but it’s all for a great reason!

“The students from Binghamton Universities Wishmaker on campus club are here, dropping off their letters that they all wrote,” said Diane Kuppermann, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Central New York.

It’s for the annual “Letters to Santa-thon” event, helping to raise awareness and money for Make-A-Wish Central New York.

“We actually, this year, had a record breaking number of organizations come to help us. We actually had 30 student organizations come. We wrote letters for five hours in the Mandella room. One of the biggest rooms on campus,” said Julia Pawlowski, President, Wishmakers on Campus and senior student at Binghamton University.

Thousands of letters were personally delivered to Santa’s mailbox located inside Macy’s at Destiny USA Mall by 15 college students on Friday.

“For every letter donated, Macy’s gives $2.00 back to Make-A-Wish and this year its a 2-million-dollar campaign that will benefit kids across the country who are in need of having wishes come true,” said Kuppermann.

Something near and dear to Pawlowski’s heart.

“My sister was a wish kid. So back in 2016, she received her wish and ever since then, my family and I have done everything we can to give back to this organization because they gave my family so much,” said Pawlowski.

Her wish? A trip to Hawaii.

“We went to the Disney resort in Hawaii for a week and it was truly just amazing. So I know the power of a wish and how much it truly means to these kids. So I’ve loved every second of getting to give back to this organization that gave my family so much,” added Pawlowski.

Since 2003, Macy’s has partnered with Make-A-Wish, helping to grant wishes to sick children. $142 million has been donated since then, helping to grant over 16,200 wishes nationally.

If you’re interested in giving back this holiday season, you have from now until December 24th to do so.

Kids of all ages can send their letters to Santa at the writing station and mailbox located inside Macy’s at Destiny USA Mall.

The mailbox and writing center are both located in the back of Macy’s next to the At Your Service desk.