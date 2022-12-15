SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ralph Rotella, also known as the “Shoe Guy” around town, is making it his mission to repair and provide shoes to those in need throughout Central New York.

For 12 years now, Rotella has been doing just that, giving back to the Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse.

“First I do my business. At night time I go home, have a little dinner and come back and work for a couple hours, and Sunday I am over here all day long so we can fix a lot of shoes,” said Rotella.

The closed sign remains up on the weekends at Rotellas store Discount Shoe Repair Store in the city of Syracuse, but that doesn’t mean the work stops for Rotella. Rotella has been collecting and repairing thousands of shoes all year long, making sure no one goes barefoot this Winter season.

“Anywhere in Onondaga County somebody is getting a pair of shoes,” said Mackenzie Naum, Senior Director of Development at the Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse

34,007 shoes were collected, packed and loaded into the back of the Thrifty Shopper truck Thursday morning, December 15. The truck will first stop at the Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse Warehouse, where all the shoes will then get sorted out.

“They all go straight to first and foremost clients, so, anybody that is in need of a pair of shoes that visits us through the rescue mission. Once we shoe everybody, we use the shoes at our Thrifty Shoppers,” said Naum.

The revenue made at Thrifty Shopper will then be given to the Rescue Mission, going towards programs aimed at helping those in need locally, as well as Auburn and Binghamton.

“You make somebody happy, you happy. That’s all I can say you know,” said Rotella.

And that’s all Rotella has to say, because actions speak much louder than words.

“Its awesome and its a big deal because a lot of these people don’t have the means to get another pair of shoes,” said Naum.

Donations for next year’s shoe drive have already begun. Rotella says 10 pairs have been collected so far, with thousands more, sure to come.

Rotella is always accepting donations at Discount Shoe Repair store. Donated shoes can be dropped off at East Washington Street in the city of Syracuse.