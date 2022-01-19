Thousands of students awarded for their artwork at the CNY Scholastic Art Awards

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Thousands of young gifted artists from Central New York are being recognized for their talent. It’s all part of the CNY Scholastic Art Awards. The program is sponsored by M&T Bank and hosted by Onondaga Community College.

Thousands of junior and senior high school students from 14 counties across Central New York submitted their artwork. More than 4,600 pieces were submitted, doubling last year’s submissions.

“From last year, it’s about 2,300 pieces, and to see it more than double this year just means that this awards program is still important to the teachers and to the students. We have adults who still have their certificate and a little gold key that they get,” says Karin Franklin-King, CNY Scholastic Art.

The submitted artwork was judged by 40 art professionals, selecting 1,103 individual pieces and 39 six-piece portfolios. The pieces were awarded Gold Key, Silver Key, and Honorable Mentions in 17 categories. Gold Key winners will have their work submitted to a national competition in the spring.

One of the students winning the highest award is Mellina DeSilvio, a senior at Henninger High School with a special gift.

Michael Field, an art teacher at Henninger High School who teaches DeSilvio, says he reads three to four art magazines a month and says DeSilvio has a gift.

“I know I am going to be reading about Mellina in a magazine probably in five years. She’s that good,” says Field.

“Only seniors can do portfolios. They have to have six pieces. Mellina didn’t have anything portfolio-worthy in the beginning of the school year. So we had a couple of ideas, they weren’t great, and then one weekend she came back on a Monday and said to me I am going to do six pictures of me and my friends driving in my car. I thought, that’s cohesive, that’s really good,” says Field.

DeSilvio worked on the portfolio from October until the beginning of November.

“I said, Mellina, you’re not going to get this done in time. You’ve only got six weeks left to do five other works, and I thought she would quit. I really did,” said Field.

But DeSilvio didn’t quit. Instead, she submitted her artwork on time, winning the highest award, the Gold Key.

“She’s very quiet. She’s very sweet. But underneath all that, there’s a quiet bulldog, and she just went to work. She came in every day, worked at night, worked on weekends, and she knocked out five pieces in six weeks,” says Field.

Roughly 1,300 different pieces of artwork, including DeSilvio’s artwork, is on display from January 19th through March 4th.

“We get to see the world through the eyes of young artists, teen artists,” says Franklin-King.

The exhibit is free and open to the public at the Whitney Applied Technology Center at Onondaga Community College. Other selected artwork will go on display at the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse from March 12th to April 10th.

Students will be recognized for their talented work at a virtual art awards ceremony planned for mid-February. Details on the ceremony will be updated here.

Click here for a list of the students awarded in CNY.