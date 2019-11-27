Thousands of travelers make their way in and out of Hancock International

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport is where thousands of travelers are coming and going, trying to get home for the holidays.

The airport is expecting around 10,000 people to come through the airport this weekend for the busiest travel week of the year.

So far, things are moving smoothly.

The airport added 13 more flights to keep up with the thousands of travelers they’re prepping for this holiday season. That’s a little more than a 17% increase in the number of travelers flying through Syracuse since last Thanksgiving. There will also be extra volunteers to help out if anyone had any questions.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with one family heading to Florida who says their travel has been smooth so far and they’re excited to switch things up a little this Thanksgiving.

“Just something different. We’ll come back north for sure for Christmas because of the wintertime and the snow. But we had an availability so we thought we’d go down and give it a try,” said Mark Bourgeois of Boonville. “Actually, this was my daughter-in-law’s idea to have turkey subs on the beach so, it’s okay with me.”

The TSA recommends getting to the airport at least two hours before your scheduled departure times, especially during peak flying hours.

