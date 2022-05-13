CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council recently honored thousands of adult volunteers who served with the Council last year.

Volunteers were recognized at in-person awards ceremonies and celebratory award dinners across the Council’s region in New York and Pennsylvania.

For this awards season, the Council inducted Syracuse resident Susan Swanson and Chase Mills resident Marcia Oney into its Hall of Fame. This recognized a lifetime commitment to the Girl Scouts.

Additional volunteers also received President’s Awards, Ever-Green awards, Volunteers of Excellence, Trefoil awards, “Good Guy” awards, Rising star awards, volunteers of excellence and spirit awards. GSNYPENN also awarded Thanks Badges, honor pins, appreciation pins and Volunteer Years of Service Award pins,

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of Girl Scouts. At GSNYPENN, every day is volunteer appreciation,” Director of Member and Support for the Council Christina Verratti said in a press release. “They are the fuel powering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience for all members across our 26 counties. We can never truly thank them enough for believing in the Girl Scout Mission; sharing their time, energy, and passion; and inspiring girls to make the world a better place.”

All honorees are listed below:

Presidents Award:

Service Unit 137 – Jamesville DeWitt

Service Unit 260 – Little Falls

Service Unit 431 – Newfield

Service Unit 432 – Six Pines

Service Unit 433 – Sugarmoss

Service Unit 436 – Tioga Center Nichols

Service Unit 440 – Pegasus

Service Unit 445 – Maple Valley

Service Unit 450 – Mt. Laurel

Service Unit 453 – Rambling River

Ever-Green Award

Brenda DeBoover, Phelps, NY

Ashley Durham, Ogdensburg, NY

Rachel Rissberger, Oneonta, NY

Amie Rouse. Binghamton, NY

Amy Szewc-McFadden, Clifton Springs, NY

Kari Weir, Hornell, NY

Thanks Badge:

BJ Reynolds, Remsen, NY

Honor Pin

Beth Dewalt, Ithaca, NY

Heather Harrower, Waverly, NY

Kathleen Hougland, Fayetteville, NY

Sonja Rizzo, Manlius, NY

Janis Werner, Newfield, NY

Appreciation Pin

Jessica Beck, Fort Drum, NY

Lori Bellavigna-Robins, Spencer, NY

Leah Caldwell, Manlius, NY

Elizabeth Chrisman, Little Falls, NY

Pamela Fingar, Branchport, NY

Samantha Galliher, Clinton, NY

Christine Hann-Laros, Farmington, NY

Brianne Homer, Sayre, PA

Colene Hulbert, Arkport, NY

Nicole Hunsberger, Clyde, NY

Carol Kelso, Ogdensburg, NY

Rebecca Kithcart, Barton, NY

Denise Kurtz, Canandaigua, NY

Heather Losee, Central Square, NY

Stacie Mullen, Rexville, NY

Heather Newton, Phelps, NY

Rashell Pastore, Whitesville, NY

Maureen Paur, Cicero, NY

Kira Reed, Jamesville, NY

Kristine Scherbyn, Clifton Springs, NY

Kathryn Smith, Horseheads, NY

Kayleigh Stevens, Central Square, NY

Heather Wainwright, Rensselaer Falls, NY

Katie Williams, Ithaca, NY

Rebecca Winterson, Syracuse, NY

Doug Yung, Jamesville, NY

Volunteer of Excellence

Sara Ames, Syracuse, N.Y.

Kim Beaver, West Monroe, N.Y.

Victoria Biela, Bernhards Bay, N.Y.

Julie Bogdan, Mansfield, Pa.

Amanda Brandt, Little Falls, N.Y.

Larissa Brenner, Manlius, N.Y.

Danita Brooks, Owego, N.Y.

Paula Brown, West Eaton, N.Y.

Paula Caito-Capozzi, Geneva, N.Y.

Carolyn Campau, Carthage, N.Y.

Sharon Caspari, Weedsport, N.Y.

Heather Cavalluzzi, Jamesville, N.Y.

Rachel Chenette, Auburn, N.Y.

Karie Cottrell, Jamesville, N.Y.

Nichole Covert, East Syracuse, N.Y.

Jessa Dauria, Ithaca, N.Y.

Tracy Duerr, Manlius, N.Y.

Jennifer Erzen, Manlius, N.Y.

Yingyi Fang, Manlius, N.Y.

Sarah Feldt, Ithaca, N.Y.

Amanda Fenton, DeKalb Junction, N.Y.

Lindsey Fitzgerald, Rensselaer Falls, N.Y.

Michalene Geiler, Syracuse, N.Y.

Nicole Giardino, Geneva, N.Y.

Jennifer Goodberry, Parish, N.Y.

Erin Holdridge, Jamesville, N.Y.

Elizabeth Hosmer, Nichols, N.Y.

Ruth Howell, Groton, N.Y.

Amy Huggins, New Berlin, N.Y.

Jaime Jacobson, Fayetteville, N.Y.

Emily Johnson, Syracuse, N.Y.

Tammy Johnson, Wyalusing, Pa.

Sara Kerry, Manlius, N.Y.

Karen Laboranti, Laceyville, Pa.

Marisa LaFalce, Ithaca, N.Y.

Claudia LaSota, Johnson City, N.Y.

Natalie Lee, Syracuse, N.Y.

Shannon MacCarrick, Trumansburg, N.Y.

Amy Mahardy, New Hartford, N.Y.

Kelly Manley, Port Byron, N.Y.

Heather Mcadoo, Victor, N.Y.

Anna McCarthy, Acton, MA

Sharon McFarland, Owego, N.Y.

Laurie McLaughlin, Dansville, N.Y.

Katelyn Millay, Adams Center, N.Y.

Nicole Miller, Manlius, N.Y.

Aiden Mitchell-Eaton, Syracuse, N.Y.

Katey Montral, Weedsport, N.Y.

Molly Moore, Jamesville, N.Y.

Susan O’Donnell, DeWitt, N.Y.

Becki Phillips, Heuvelton, N.Y.

Julie Pierson, Phelps, N.Y.

Maria Podbelski, Jamesville, N.Y.

Courtney Post, Hornell, N.Y.

Lisa Reibstein, Sodus, N.Y.

Amanda Reinhardt, Newport, N.Y.

Ryan Saxby, Liverpool, N.Y.

Jamie Sheppard, Heuvelton, N.Y.

Raeann Sinn, Syracuse, N.Y.

Laura Smith, Nichols, N.Y.

Amy Soper, Towanda, Pa.

Amanda Staley, Fort Drum, N.Y.

Heather Stevens, Central Square, N.Y.

Mallorie Stone, Syracuse, N.Y.

Heather Surine, Corning, N.Y.

Sue Teeter, Ulster, Pa.

Corrine Tilton, Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Kurt Ward, Watertown, N.Y.

Cindy Warshel, Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Abigail Weegar, Ogdensburg, N.Y.

Tracy Wood, Hammondsport, N.Y.

Elizabeth Woodhams, Macedon, N.Y.

Morgan Wright, Ogdensburg, N.Y.

Trefoil Award

Service Unit 432 Team

Heather Ball-Harrower, Waverly, NY

Katie Behm, Sayre, PA

Amy Chilson, Sayre, PA

Janet Christiansen, Athens, PA

Brianne Homer, Sayre, PA

Service Unit 450 Team

Julie Bogdan, Mansfield, PA

Tammy Brown, Blossburg, PA

Helen Harer, Covington, PA.

Adlain Milheim, Mansfield, PA

Jeffrey Osborn, Blossburg, PA

Nicole Shea, Wellsboro, PA

Karen Schultz, Blossburg, PA

Fun & Frolic Team

Kelly Cardwell, Rome, NY

Liz Chrisman, Rome, NY

Becky Ferlo, Rome, NY

Justin Martin, Rome, NY

Holly Pelzer, Little Falls, NY

BJ Reynolds, Remsen, NY

Laura Sharp, Rome, NY

Jessica Synenki, Little Falls, NY

Katy Wilson, Hammondsport, NY

Song Lake Shooters Team

Amanda Fosberg, Liverpool, NY

Sandra Fraleigh, McLean, NY

Kathleen Hougland, Fayetteville, NY

Sarah Woodworth, Baldwinsville, NY

Spirit Award

Sarah Brainard, Trumansburg, N.Y.

Amanda Brown, Syracuse, N.Y.

Janet Christiansen, Athens, Pa.

Kathleen Cokely, Geneva, N.Y.

Karina Connolly, Geneva, N.Y.

Julianne Doyle, Potsdam, N.Y.

Michele Ekholm, Honeoye Falls, N.Y.

Bethany Felicita, Shortsville, N.Y.

Brandy Goodwin, Dansville, N.Y.

Angelica Gorman, Evans Mills, N.Y.

Katherine Haberer, Central Square, N.Y.

Samantha Hanbach, Andover, N.Y.

Candina Harmer, Phoenix, N.Y.

Sarah Hasegawa, DeWitt, N.Y.

Corri Haus, Newfield, N.Y.

Rachel Hausman, Hornell, N.Y.

Stacey Jaskolka, Whitesboro, N.Y.

Ruth Keagle, Newfield, N.Y.

Cynthia Lonsbary, Carthage, N.Y.

Erin Malay, DeWitt, N.Y.

Erica Mendelsohn, Millport, N.Y.

Cassandra Millett, Central Square, N.Y.

Paula Noll, Baldwinsville, N.Y.

Anni Ryan, Van Etten, N.Y.

Jenny Saluti, Syracuse, N.Y.

Danielle Schmidt, Central Square, N.Y.

Marjorie (Kim) Stage, Horseheads, N.Y.

Stephanie Taylor, New Hartford, N.Y.

Ellen Tyo, De Peyster, N.Y.

Christine Williams, Carthage, N.Y.

Lynda Wright, Phelps, N.Y.

BJ Reynolds, Remsen, N.Y.

Good Guy Award

Stephen Allen, Hermon, NY

Jay Brenner, Manlius, NY

Jared Graber, Manlius, NY

Andrew Hind, Pennellville, NY

Stephen Maytas, Memphis, NY

Joseph Pawletko, Jamesville, NY

Kenneth Reinhardt, Newport, NY

Brian Rich, Sayre, PA

Rising Star Award

Melissa Ansley, Geneva, N.Y.

Courtney Austin, Trumansburg, N.Y.

Christopher Batten, Ithaca, N.Y.

Marie Campos, Fort Drum, N.Y.

Maureen Carroll, Ithaca, N.Y.

Jennifer Catalano, North Syracuse, N.Y.

Erin Crabtree, Weedsport, N.Y.

Katelyn Decker, Cicero, N.Y.

Angela DeSantis, Syracuse, N.Y.

Paula Epps-Cepero, Ithaca, N.Y.

Barb Hinds, Cleveland, N.Y.

Gena Jones, Jamesville, N.Y.

Ceara Leydig, Carthage, N.Y.

Anna Lioto, Solvay, N.Y.

Jennifer Lioto, Solvay, N.Y.

Rebecca Moffitt, Sherburne, N.Y.

Marisa Norcross, Jamesville, N.Y.

Stefanie Palmer, Syracuse, N.Y.

Jennifer Phillips, New Hartford, N.Y.

Acacia Phillips, Weedsport, N.Y.

Laci Pinckney, Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Kristine Podolinski, Sayre, Pa.

Amanda Prigge, Wayland, N.Y.

Holly Schell, Central Square, N.Y.

Tiffany Schmidt, Blossburg, Pa.

Krista Schwenzer, Wayland, N.Y.

Alexis Severson, Newfield, N.Y.

Jessica Shanahan, Central Square, N.Y.

Monica Shworles, Manlius, N.Y.

Lindsey Snyder, Interlaken, N.Y.

Hayrim Soury, DeWitt, N.Y.

Laura Spadora, Ogdensburg, N.Y.

Victoria Spike, Canandaigua, N.Y.

Erin Swarthout, Waterloo, N.Y.

Ashley Sweatman, Oneida, N.Y.

Jennifer Thorne, Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Shveta Trikha, Jamesville, N.Y.

Joslyn VanLoendersloot, Wayland, N.Y.

Kayla Waite, Oswego, N.Y.

Wayne Woodard, Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Volunteer Years of Service Award Pin

50 Years

Cheryl Claeysen, Marion, N.Y.

25 Years

Susan Bevins, Ilion, N.Y.

Christina Danylec-Thornton, Cayuga, N.Y.

Kristy Partridge, Auburn, N.Y.

Heather Stevens, Central Square, N.Y.

Sue Teeter, Ulster, Pa.

Valerie Vangee, Marion, N.Y.

Brandi Walruth, Hammondsport, N.Y.

Kathy Winkler, Dolgeville, N.Y.

20 Years

Linda Hopkins, Oneida, N.Y.

Angela Lynch, Richland Springs, N.Y.

Melissa Swansbrough, Owego, N.Y.



15 Years

Lori Bellavigna-Robbins, Spencer, N.Y.

Kelly Cardwell, Rome, N.Y.

Heather Harrower, Waverly, N.Y.

Michelle Isham, Athens, Pa.

Carleen Lattin, Montour Falls, N.Y.

Jennifer Lioto, Solvay, N.Y.

Amber Robertson, Afton, N.Y.

Michael Sabo, Endicott, N.Y.

Lisa Templar, North Rose, N.Y.

10 Years

Jessica Bell, Syracuse, N.Y.

Nicole Benenati, Lansing, N.Y.

Rita Caraballo, Phelps, N.Y.

Helen Chase, West Winfield, N.Y.

Michael Chilson, Sayre, Pa.

Amy Chilson, Sayre, Pa.

Jennifer Cook, Farmington, N.Y.

Karie Cottrell, Jamesville, N.Y.

Jennifer DeCaro, Syracuse, N.Y.

Carrie Fishner, Delhi, N.Y.

Alicia Frisbie, Manlius, N.Y.

Megan Glass, Camillus, N.Y.

Kathleen Hougland, Fayetteville, N.Y.

Erika Lambert, Manlius, N.Y.

Kimberly MacLean-Westcott, Oswego, N.Y.

Tammy Malin, Watertown, N.Y.

Stacie Mullen, Rexville, N.Y.

Pia Nicols, Little Falls, N.Y.

Susan O’Donnell, DeWitt, N.Y.

Becke Parsons, Newfield, N.Y.

Jill Persson, Shortsville, N.Y.

Lindsay Randall, Salisbury Center, N.Y.

Angela Reed, Phelps, N.Y.

Meredith Ritter, Fayetteville, N.Y.

Kate Sackett, Athens, Pa.

Hollie Schramm, Kirkwood, N.Y.

Katharina Spencer, Dexter, N.Y.

Alyssa Tibbits, Locke, N.Y.

Heather Wainwright, Rensselaer Falls, N.Y.

Emily Wojcik, Victor, N.Y.

Jackie Wright, Richford, N.Y.

Membership Numeral Guard

70 Years

Maureen Andrezejewski, Liverpool, N.Y.

65 Years

Marcia Oney, Chase Mills, N.Y.

60 Years

Kim Pierce, Port Leyden, N.Y.

Susan Shove, Afton, N.Y.

55 Years

Ellen MacMaster, Hannawa Falls, N.Y.

Helen Kittle, Afton, N.Y.

Arlene Ryan, Auburn, N.Y.

50 Years

Gail Laughland, Endicott, N.Y.

40 Years

Sharon Caspari, Weedsport, N.Y.

Helen Diglia, Oneonta, N.Y.

Louise Sackett, Athens, Pa.

Bill Laughland, Endicott, N.Y.

35 Years

Josephine Hendrich, Laurens, N.Y.

Carol Kelso, Ogdensburg, N.Y.

Carrie Morris, Manchester, N.Y.

Mary White, Manlius, N.Y.

Dianne Zelaska, Nichols, N.Y.

30 Years

Katrina Bailey, Madrid, N.Y.

Tawnya Burns, Auburn, N.Y.

Nicole LaFave, Potsdam, N.Y.

Melissa Rozengota, Elmira, N.Y.

Susan Scott, Potsdam, N.Y.

Melissa Swansbrough, Owego, N.Y.

Michelle Tibbits, Locke, N.Y.

25 Years

Jennifer Blyth-Schmandt, Macedon, N.Y.

Janet Christiansen, Athens, Pa.

Pamela Fingar, Branchport, N.Y.

Amy Marie Hall, Canandaigua, N.Y.

Samantha Holley, Newark, N.Y.

Colene Hulbert, Arkport, N.Y.

Heather McAdoo, Victor, N.Y.

Leigh Ann Montroy, Ogdensburg, N.Y.

Amy Pfeifer, Liverpool, N.Y.

Alicia Zelaska, Nichols, N.Y.

20 Years

Tamara Harris, Liverpool, N.Y.

Liz Hobkirk, Lisbon, N.Y.

Melissa Storandt, Clayton, N.Y.

Erica Stupke, Dryden, N.Y.

Amanda Thomas, Elmira, N.Y.

15 Years

Heaven Barnes, Masonville, N.Y.

Michele Ekholm, Honeoye Falls, N.Y.

Alicia Hatch, Candor, N.Y.

Erin Lawrence, Dryden, N.Y.

Anna Lioto, Solvay, N.Y.

Abbie Marnell, Locke, N.Y.

Jeffrey Osborn, Blossburg, Pa.

Anna Osborn, Blossburg, Pa.

Emily Pascale, Syracuse, N.Y.

Marie Richards, Freeville, N.Y.

Courtney Shepler, Ulster, Pa.

Brenda Simmons, Rensselaer Falls, N.Y.

Donna Todd, Auburn, N.Y.

Keona Walker, Monroeton, Pa.

Kim Walker, Monroeton, Pa.

Katie Williams, Ithaca, N.Y.

Morgan Wright, Ogdensburg, N.Y.

10 Years

Katie Behm, Sayre, Pa.

Victoria Biela, Bernhards Bay, N.Y.

Samantha Black, Brasher Falls, N.Y.

Maranda Crump, Winthrop, N.Y.

Jennifer DeCarlis, Little Falls, N.Y.

Molly Denis, Newark Valley, N.Y.

Amanda Fenton, DeKalb Junction, N.Y.

Kristy Fitch, Delancey, N.Y.

Sarah Gridley, Fayetteville, N.Y.

Melissa Howard, Hammond, N.Y.

Erin Krell, Auburn, N.Y.

Annie Latterell, Elmira, N.Y.

Jocelyn McConnon, Phelps, N.Y.

Katheryn McKay, Clay, N.Y.

Nicole Ruggireo, Solvay, N.Y.

Jessica Shanahan, Central Square, N.Y.

Jessica Synenki, Little Falls, N.Y.

Kimberly Vitale, Manlius, N.Y.

Rebecca Winterson, Syracuse, N.Y.

5 Years