SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – While it remains mild on Tuesday, showers and storms are back in the forecast.

OVERNIGHT:

The weather looks quiet, breezy and mild tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. Any showers stay north of Syracuse, impacting the counties east of Lake Ontario into the North Country.

Lows should not fall any lower than the low to mid 60s for most of CNY.

TUESDAY:

We probably start mainly dry Tuesday morning with even a bit of sun, but towards lunch time and especially during the afternoon the odds of some rain and an embedded storm goes up. A cold front will be the cause of the rain Tuesday afternoon and evening across the region.

It’s windy and a touch more humid Tuesday too with highs in the low to mid 70s unless we see more sun than we are thinking which would result in highs in the upper 70s to possibly touching 80.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

The cold front is slated to move through later Tuesday night with rain showers tapering during the night. Lows drop into the 50s come Wednesday morning as the air dries out.

WEDNESDAY:

There likely is going to be some extra clouds around to start Wednesday but more in the way of sun is expected to develop during the afternoon.

It’s a very comfortable day on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s and a little breeze too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

Another area of low pressure developing along the stalled cold front to the south of us could send a quick shot of rain into CNY late Wednesday night into the start of Thursday before we turn drier as Thursday progresses.

Lows Wednesday night drop into the 50s and highs are a bit cool for June on Thursday closer to 70.