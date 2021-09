FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three teens have been arrested in connection with stealing a car from the YMCA in Fayetteville, according to Manlius Police.

On the Manlius PD Facebook page, they wrote a woman left her keys in an unlocked locker while in the YMCA Monday, and when she returned to the parking lot, her car was not there.

Within three hours, the car was found in Syracuse and returned to its owner. Three 14-year-olds were arrested after an investigation, according to police.