WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three people they say plotted and placed a card skimmer at Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township.
According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, Walmart management reported to police they found a credit card skimmer at a self-checkout register near the Build-A-Bear store.
Police say the device was attached to the reader on September 6 at 8:20 p.m. by the individuals pictured below.
Officers warn if you use the register pictured anytime after 8:20 p.m. on September 6 through September 18, you should contact your card issuer to have a new card issued and change your PIN code. This also includes PA EBT/Access cards.
Police note some skimmers included a physical component designed to block the payment terminal from reading the chip in your card, forcing the customer to swipe the stripe instead of dip the chip.
No additional devices were found after checking the entire store.
Anyone with information on the identification of the individuals shown is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre Township Police at 570-208-4635 x268.