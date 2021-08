EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that a third ambulance has been called to the scene of a crash at the I-690 ramp to Bridge Street.

The call came in at 4:25 p.m. and Dewitt Police responded to the scene along with the East Syracuse Fire Department and EAVES ambulance.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Atleast a 3 car accident on Bridge Street. 690 off ramp off appears to be closed. DeWitt Police and East Syracuse Fire on scene. @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/ItZP8bXWdD — Madison Moore (@MadisonMooreTV) August 8, 2021

The ramp from I-690 onto Bridge Street has reopened.