Three arrested after drugs, ‘ghost gun’ found during traffic stop

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thee people were arrested after a traffic stop on Thursday.

Just after 9:30 p.m., members of the Syracuse Police Department pulled over a car on the 2300-block of Midland Avenue. During the traffic stop, officers found evidence of drugs in the car, which lead to a search of the vehicle, which not only found drugs, but a ‘ghost gun.’

Three males were arrested: Rakeim Spears, Travis Balaam, and Najour Wright. All face felony weapons charges. Wright also faces a drug charge. All three were lodged at the Onondaga County Justice Center.