Three arrested after drugs, ‘ghost gun’ found during traffic stop

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thee people were arrested after a traffic stop on Thursday.

Just after 9:30 p.m., members of the Syracuse Police Department pulled over a car on the 2300-block of Midland Avenue. During the traffic stop, officers found evidence of drugs in the car, which lead to a search of the vehicle, which not only found drugs, but a ‘ghost gun.’

Three males were arrested: Rakeim Spears, Travis Balaam, and Najour Wright. All face felony weapons charges. Wright also faces a drug charge. All three were lodged at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected