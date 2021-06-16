Three arrested after fight in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officers responded to the 100 block of Reed avenue for a call about a fight on Friday night.

Reports were made to 911 that a large dispute was taking place, police say.

Later that day, officers received calls that neighbors were disputing again, and this time they were physically fighting and several weapons were present including guns, sticks, and bats.

Witnesses told police that several combatants were armed with guns and pointed those weapons at other people during the fight.

Through witness accounts and other investigative techniques, two suspects were identified as being armed during the fight, Isaiah Davis, 22, male and Selena Davis, 41, female, police say.

Both were arrested and charged with menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and released on appearance tickets.

Another female, Gorgeous Robertson, 21, was arrested for her actions during the fight and charged with harassment in the second degree along with several outstanding warrants. This female was lodged at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

The case is active and ongoing.