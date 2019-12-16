Three arrested in connection to July shooting in Elbridge

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three men have been arrested in connection with a July 21 shooting at a Fastrac gas station in Elbridge.

Back on July 21, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Fastrac on West Main Street in Elbridge for a shooting. An investigation revealed that a verbal dispute led to the victim being shot.

After months of investigating, Onondaga County Sheriff’s report that three men have been arrested:

J’mari Jenkins, 20

Davion Garbutt, 18

Ricky Pritchett, 22

All three have been charged with robbery.

Jenkins and Garbutt were arraigned on December 2 and both men posted bail.

Pritchett was charged on December 11 with robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. His bail has been set at $20,000 cash/bond.

The investigation revealed that a drug transaction resulted in the dispute.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

