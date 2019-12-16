Three arrested in connection to July shooting in Elbridge

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three men have been arrested in connection with a July 21 shooting at a Fastrac gas station in Elbridge.
Back on July 21, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Fastrac on West Main Street in Elbridge for a shooting. An investigation revealed that a verbal dispute led to the victim being shot.
After months of investigating, Onondaga County Sheriff’s report that three men have been arrested:
- J’mari Jenkins, 20
- Davion Garbutt, 18
- Ricky Pritchett, 22
All three have been charged with robbery.
Jenkins and Garbutt were arraigned on December 2 and both men posted bail.
Pritchett was charged on December 11 with robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. His bail has been set at $20,000 cash/bond.
The investigation revealed that a drug transaction resulted in the dispute.
The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.
