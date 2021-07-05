Three arrested in connection with Auburn armed robbery

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn Police arrested three suspects in connection with a robbery that took place Sunday night.

Enrique Torres, Deja Brown and Anthony Torres were taken into custody after fleeing the scene of a robbery in the area of Logan Street and Janet Street in Auburn.

Enrique Torres

Deja Brown

Anthony Torres

Police say, a victim was assaulted and menaced with a firearm. The suspects stole jewelry, money and other items from the victim. When police caught up with the suspects, a loaded 9mm handgun was discovered.

Enrique Torres was charged with three felonies: robbery in the first degree, robbery in the second degree (2 counts), and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Both Brown and Anthony Torres were charged with robbery in the first degree and robbery in the second degree (2 counts).

The Auburn Police Department is asking that anyone with additional information or video surveillance from the area of Logan Street, Janet Street, Near Place, and Steel Street from the time of the incident, and any individuals out in the area between 2:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. please contact Det. J. Frost at (315)255-4702 (jfrost@auburnny.gov) or the Auburn Police Department (315)253-3231.

All callers are reminded that they can remain anonymous.