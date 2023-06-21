AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three local men have been arrested after Auburn Police charged all three suspects with attempted rape.

The Auburn Police Department arrested 39-year-old Daniel Miller of Liverpool, 41-year-old Brian Neilson of Seneca Falls and 49-year-old Anthony T. Bartolotta of Auburn with Attempted Rape in the 2nd Degree after they allegedly attempted to solicit sex with an underage female child for money.

From June 7 through 21, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint operation with the Auburn Police Department, New York State Police, Fingerlakes Drug Task Force and the FBI, to try and identify individuals seeking to engage in sexual acts with children under the age of 15.

As a result of this joint effort, Miller, Neilson and Bartolotta were all arrested as they allegedly tried to engage in sexual acts with underage minors.

Daniel Miller. Photo provided by Auburn Police Department Brian Nielson. Photo provided by Auburn Police Department Anthony Bartolotta. Photo provided by Auburn Police Department

“We would like to commend the members of our agencies, our law enforcement partners, and the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office for proactively addressing the problem of child sexual abuse in our community,” stated Sheriff Schenck and Chief Slayton. “There is no worse criminal offender than those that intentionally prey on children and we will continue to utilize all resources available to identify, arrest, and hold accountable those that victimize them.”

According to Auburn Police, there is potential that more victims may be identified as a result of this investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the following law enforcement: