Three Central New York #Vaxtoschool pop-up sites announced

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced 18 new #Vaxtoschool pop-up vaccination sites on Tuesday, three of which are in Central New York.
The three CNY sites are for children ages 12 and up.
“Parents and guardians, your child’s greatest defense against COVID-19 is the vaccine,” Governor Hochul said. “The best tool we have to keep our kids, families, and schools safe is ensuring New York’s students are fully vaccinated. As families gather this holiday season, I encourage parents to take advantage of our #VaxtoSchool sites and get their children vaccinated. It is easy, accessible, and convenient – so do not wait.”
The pop-up site locations are listed below:
Sandy Creek Central School
- 124 Salisbury Street
- Sandy Creek, NY 13145
- Open: Wednesday, December 1; 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
- Event Partner: ConnextCare
- Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards
- Ages 12+
Mexico High School
- 3338 Main Street
- Mexico, NY 13114
- Open: Friday, December 3; 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
- Event Partner: ConnextCare
- Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards
- Ages 12+
Pulaski Junior/Senior High School
- 4624 Salina Street
- Pulaski, NY 13142
- Open: Friday, December 3; 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
- Event Partner: ConnextCare
- Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards
- Ages 12+