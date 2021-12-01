Three Central New York #Vaxtoschool pop-up sites announced

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced 18 new #Vaxtoschool pop-up vaccination sites on Tuesday, three of which are in Central New York.

The three CNY sites are for children ages 12 and up.

“Parents and guardians, your child’s greatest defense against COVID-19 is the vaccine,” Governor Hochul said. “The best tool we have to keep our kids, families, and schools safe is ensuring New York’s students are fully vaccinated. As families gather this holiday season, I encourage parents to take advantage of our #VaxtoSchool sites and get their children vaccinated. It is easy, accessible, and convenient – so do not wait.”

The pop-up site locations are listed below:

Sandy Creek Central School

124 Salisbury Street

Sandy Creek, NY 13145

Open: Wednesday, December 1; 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partner: ConnextCare

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards

Ages 12+

Mexico High School

3338 Main Street

Mexico, NY 13114

Open: Friday, December 3; 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partner: ConnextCare

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards

Ages 12+

Pulaski Junior/Senior High School