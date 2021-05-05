Three charged after fatal shooting in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man is dead and three others have been arrested after a shooting in St. Lawrence County.

Police were called to reports of a burglary at 580 County Route 18 in Richville around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Sheriff’s office says they found Justin Massey, 40, dead, with a gunshot wound to his body.

John Anson, 30, of Richville, is facing second-degree murder charges. Charles Anson, 51, of Richville, has been charged with evidence tampering and reckless endangerment. Kayla Briggs, 25, of DeKalb Junction, has been charged with evidence tampering.

Police are continuing their investigation.