Three charged in connection with shooting that killed one and wounded eight people

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were charged Thursday in connection with the June 20 shooting at an outdoor party in the WCNY parking lot near West Fayette and Wyoming streets in Syracuse.

According to Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick, 20-year-old Devar Williams and 18-year-old Handsome Rice, have been charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Syracuse Police say Devar Williams was a victim in a shooting that happened at Destiny USA on Black Friday last year.

36-year-old Eric Williams is charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Eric Williams and Handsome Rice were arraigned today.

Both entered not guilty pleas and are currently being held without bail.

The criminal complaint charging Rice with 2nd degree murder said Rice was a member of the 110 Gang, and “acting in concert with other charged and uncharged defendants, all of whom are active participants of two or more rival gangs, initiated a furtherance of their deadly feud by knowingly staging a shootout at a public gathering of approximately 500 people in the area of Marcellus Street and Wyoming Street and did, in fact, engage in said shootout, thereby causing the death of 17-year-old Chariel Osorio.”

The complaint says the shootout was caught on multiple fixed position surveillance cameras.

Detectives, who are familiar with Rice identified him from the videos.

Eight other people were wounded, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police also confirmed that murder defendant Devar Williams was the man who was shot and wounded in November at DestinyUSA in an incident that sent hundreds of holiday shoppers fleeing the mall..

The party, attended by hundreds, was wrapping up around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 when witnesses say gunfire broke out involving multiple shooters.

Syracuse pastor shares frightening moments from mass shooting.

The event at which the shooting took place had been approved by a local nonprofit neighborhood group, despite restrictions of mass gatherings do the COVID-19 pandemic.

The leader of the Near Westside Initiative, which approved the event, resigned.

