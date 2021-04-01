Three charged in two animal cruelty cases in Cortland County

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Freetown pair who tried to castrate their dog at home are facing animal cruelty charges.

Rebecca S. Lovejoy, 37, and Shane W. Banks, 45, are each facing one count of animal cruelty.

The Cortland County SPCA says it investigated a complaint that the couple “banded” an older adult male dog belonging to Banks, in an attempt to castrate the dog. The dog was in pain, and after consulting with experts at Cornell, the dog was taken to the Cornell Companion Animal Hospital Emergency Center where the animal is undergoing treatment.

In another case, SPCA investigators charged Betty Rogers, 37, of Cortlandville, with animal cruelty.

The SPCA was contacted by a veterinarian who says a cat was brought in for treatment of a collar deeply imbedded in its neck for a long period of time.

The cat is undergoing surgery to remove the collar.

In both cases, the defendants were issued appearance tickets.