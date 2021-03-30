Three correctional officers injured by inmate at Five Points Prison

ROMULUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The union for correctional officers at Five Points Prison in Romulus has released information on a February attack on officers by an inmate.

The inmate attacked three officers after refusing to go back to his cell. Two officers were punched in the head, and a third was headbutted. All three were treated at the hospital for their injuries.

The union vice president calling on elected leaders to recognize the dangers inside prisons and what he called a “weakened disciplinary system.”