Three correctional officers injured by inmate at Five Points Prison

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROMULUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The union for correctional officers at Five Points Prison in Romulus has released information on a February attack on officers by an inmate.  

The inmate attacked three officers after refusing to go back to his cell. Two officers were punched in the head, and a third was headbutted. All three were treated at the hospital for their injuries.

The union vice president calling on elected leaders to recognize the dangers inside prisons and what he called a “weakened disciplinary system.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area