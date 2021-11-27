Three displaced after fire “caused extensive damage” to Clay home

(WSYR-TV) — Three Clay residents are displaced after a fire “caused extensive damage” to their home, according to Onondaga County’s Sheriff’s Office. 

Around 9:23 this morning, Sheriff’s deputies and the Moyers Corners Fire Department responded to a fire at 3498 Bonstead Road between Maider Road and Jackson Road. 

There they found smoke and flames billowing out of the house. The Sheriff’s Office says it took approximately 70 minutes to extinguish the fire. 

The American Red Cross is currently working on relocating occupants, while Onondaga County Fire Investigators look into the cause of the fire. 

