Three firemen injured rescuing a woman trapped in a home on Garfield Ave.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– According to the Syracuse Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire with concerns of a person trapped inside at 4:41 p.m. on Garfield Avenue in Syracuse Wednesday.

The first units arrived at the 2.5-story wood frame house and discovered heavy smoke and fire in the attic area. After a few minutes of searching for the victim, an adult female was found unconscious in the smoke-filled home.

The woman was treated immediately by firefighters and paramedics from AMR, then taken to Upstate University Hospital for further treatment. The status of her condition is currently unknown.

Three firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze and were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

It took crews 30 minutes to fully extinguish the fire, and National Grid as well as the Syracuse Police Department also responded to the scene. The American Red Cross is currently helping displaced residents of the dwelling with shelter and other needs.

Members of the Fire Investigation Bureau are currently working to find the cause of the fire.