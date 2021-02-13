Three fires in Oswego County keep crews busy

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters in Oswego County responded to three fires on Friday. Two of those were in Volney, and one was in Scriba.

At the fire in Scriba, 911 dispatchers say a chimney caught fire around 9:30 p.m. along Whittemore Road. There, a person suffered a medical condition inside the home at the time. They were taken to the hospital, but there is no word yet on their condition. A malfunctioning wood stove is being looked at as the cause.

There were no injuries in the other two fires, which were both in Volney. One fire was at a mobile home on Mullen Road and the other was at a home on Rowlee Road.

