Three generations of skiers make their way to Toggenburg Mountain, despite their backyards not having snow

FABIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some people were hoping for a white Christmas this year, and even though they didn’t get their Christmas wish, snowboarders still got a treat.

Mild weather and plenty of sunshine the past few days have been melting the snow on the ground, but just because your backyard doesn’t have any snow, doesn’t mean the mountains are free of it too. Toggenburg Mountain has plenty of snow.

NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla caught up with a family of skiers, and for them, hitting the slopes early was another gift this holiday season.

“I go skiing, he goes skiing, she goes skiing, she goes snowboarding,” said 7-year-old Joe Cass, skiing with his cousins.

“I used to work in the industry, now I got my grandkids going, that’s my daughter, so this is now third generations for skiing for me,” said Andrew Sapoznikov.

Andrew Sapoznikov has been hitting the slopes for more than 50 years. Now he’s passing down his love for the winter sport to the people who mean the most to him.

“My family had a great time at it and now hopefully my grandchildren and their family will have a great time,” said Andrew Sapoznikov.

“You never know when you might bump into something and it’s really fun,” said 7-year-old Hannah Sapoznikov, Andrew’s granddaughter. “I really want there to be tiny jumps.”

The jumps are Hannah’s favorite part.

“Well, you know at this age, they don’t have far to fall,” said Andrew Sapoznikov.

Even if they do fall, they have each other to lift them back up. “It’s just very heartwarming,” said Andrew Sapoznikov.

For Andrew, it’s all about watching his kids and grandkids guide each other down the slopes while making memories, year after year.

“If the conditions are good sure, sure it is a tradition for us,” said Andrew Sapoznikov.

To see the hours for Toggenburg Mountain click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9